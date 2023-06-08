Juneteenth parade set

Waco's annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. June 17, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

Paddle 4 Pups

Join Pura Vida Paddle will hold a Paddle 4 Pups event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Proceeds from rentals of paddleboards and single or double kayaks will go to the Humane Society of Central Texas and the effort to save puppies from deadly parvovirus. The Humane Society will also have its adoption trailer out for the event.

All ages are welcome, and lifejackets will be provided with rentals.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will hold a Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. June 21 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Texas Department of Transportation landscape architect Peter Krause and Hilary Garnish, division representative for the Waco District, will cover an array of topics including highway wildflower seeding efforts, native grass seeding and prairie restoration, roadside maintenance activities to preserve native species, aesthetic design and the history of landscape architecture.

The session is free, and everyone is welcome. Participants should bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Balcones rum rollout

Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., will hold “Summer of Rum 2023: Funk Fest” from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the release of three new rum expressions.

The event will feature live music, retail vendors, an arcade, food trucks and multiple bars.

Advance tickets are $12, or $52 with a custom tiki mug, at balconesdistilling.ticketsauce.com.

Dr Pepper swap meet

The Dr Pepper Collectors’ Club Swap Meet will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.

The annual convention welcomes all 10-2-4 club members for a rendezvous at their annual swap meet.

No museum admission is required.

So-Cal car show

So-Cal Speed Shop, 321 S. Sixth St., will have a car show from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

All types and year model vehicles are welcome. Entry is free, as well as parking. Trophies will be awarded.

Waco airport discussion

Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, will speak on the future of Waco Regional Airport at a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 101 S. Third St.

Cost is $20 and includes lunch. To register, go to ecs.page.link/eMn3z.

Martinez’s presentation will cover the ongoing $8.8 million airport renovation and how the changes will affect travelers’ experiences at the airport, as well as an update on future plans, air traffic trends and flight options.

Father’s Day brunch

Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., will hold a free Father’s Day brunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Historic buildings

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/ Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.