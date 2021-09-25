Waco-area news briefs: Waco's Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday at Brazos Park East

Sports card, collectibles show

The Lee Lockwood Library And Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host the Waco Cardshow Sports Card And Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Tickets are $10 each for adults; $5 for children 12-17; and children under 12 are free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at the door. Autograph signers are to be announced.

For more information, call Sam Cryan at 254-339-4629 or 254-754-3942. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brazos Park East.

Several safety protocols have been established, including small groups walking at staggered start times and online registration of all participants.

The annual walk seeks to increase awareness of Alzheimer's and related conditions, raise money for research toward a cure and support for patients and caregivers.

For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.