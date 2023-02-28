History of Tours exhibit

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will continue until April 1 to feature a special exhibit devoted to the history of Tours. The exhibit was prepared by a group from Tours.

History of West Museum business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Waco Links Fellowship

Retired USGA executive Jim Moore will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive. Moore will discuss the history of golf in Waco.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Diabetes control class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a “¡Si, Yo Puedo Controlar Mi Diabetes!” series of classes starting with a session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at La Puerta Waco, 500 Clay Ave.

Classes will continue at the same time each Thursday in March.

The program teaches how to live healthy, control diabetes and be empowered.

For more information, call Israel Loachamin at 254-301-4062.

Metaphysical gathering

The third annual Holistic & Metaphysical Spring Gathering will run from noon to 4 p.m. March 12 at Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite T.

The gathering will feature an inclusive vendor market with space for 80 local vendors, food trucks, performances and free family fun.

Gardening in a drought

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its March Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. March 15 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Mark Barnett and a panel will present a program on gardening in drought conditions plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

Down syndrome walk

The Heart of Texas Down Syndrome Network will have its ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is from 2 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12, and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

MCC spring break

McLennan Community College will be closed March 5-12 for spring break.

Tarleton State University, Texas Tech University and The Community Clinic at MCC will be open for regular business hours March 6-10.

For more information, call 254-299-8622.