Walk for the Homeless

The annual Mission Waco/Mission World Walk for the Homeless event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

Participants do not have to register to participate. There are several educational stops along the way at various nonprofit sites which serve the poor and marginalized in Waco.

The walk ends at 10:20 a.m. at Church Under the Bridge, Fourth Street and Interstate 35, followed by the church's 31st anniversary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided afterward.

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Chemistry road show

The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This program for ages 6 and up is full of chemical wonders that turn ordinary objects into exciting learning experiences.

Attendees will see colorful reactions and polymers growing right in front of them while taking part in experiments, making observations and testing hypotheses.

Hispanic Waco display

A Hispanic Waco wall display will be unveiled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The display highlights the lives of Hispanic people who helped Waco become the city it is today.

Special guests will include representatives from among local elected officials, city management, business leaders and the Waco Hispanic Museum, along with authentic Hispanic treats and drinks.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Harambee weekend

Waco Harambee Revive is Friday and Saturday at the Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Vendors, performers, sponsors and volunteers are needed and wanted. The theme is “pull together.”

Contact Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association President, Jeanette Bell at 254-652-9056 or email nerna.waco@yahoo.com for more information. The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association will also host a Harambee Revive meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

CRRC dinner, movie

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. The film is 2022 documentary “Angola Do You Hear Us?”

The event is free, but reservations are required. Parking is on 29th Street. Ages 13 and up only.

For reservations or questions, call or text 254-717-7903 or email crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Waco Hispanic Museum

The Waco Hispanic Museum at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will celebrate 10 years as a nonprofit organization and seven years since the museum opened, with an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, in recognition of Mexican Independence Day.

The museum is seeking members, volunteers and financial support.

Contact Louis Garcia at 254-548-9730 or by email at gaitan54l@yahoo.com for more information.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

The next jigsaw puzzle exchange is from 10 to noon Saturday on the patio at the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Way.

All puzzles should have their pieces in a Ziploc bag in the puzzle box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Designer Purse Bingo

Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and sponsored by First National Bank of Central Texas, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Bingo prizes include designer handbags, with a raffle also available for a Louis Vuitton item worth $2,650. A photo booth, pop-up vendors including Kendra Scott, food from La Fiesta and dessert from Olive Branch will be provided.

Tickets are $50, with tables of eight available for $450 and VIP tables $1,000 at advocacycntr.org.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music.

Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.