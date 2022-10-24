Waco-area news briefs: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Brazos Park East

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9 and the walk beginning at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure.

For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.

CRRC program Thursday

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

A four-member panel will address "Perspectives on Hate," including how we learn hate, experiences caused by hate, internalized racism (where hate turns inward) and how we can battle “us against them” attitudes.

Dinner is provided. Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Trunk or treat

Bledsoe-Miller and Dewey Community centers will host a trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Kids should wear their favorite Halloween costumes for an evening of family-friendly fun and bring a bag for goodies. Admission is free.

For information, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684 or Dewey at 254-750-8677.

Medicare education class

The Heart of Texas Agency on Aging is hosting an informal question and answer session on Medicare from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

Experts will be available to answer Medicare questions. There are no sales pitches.

Group W cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol welcomes volunteers to help with its Adopt-A-Highway cleanup at 8 a.m. Saturday along Highway 6.

Meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6 near Speegleville Road.

Call 254-598-8319 for more information.

Poetry reading at Baylor

A public poetry reading from internationally acclaimed Irish poet Micheal O’Siadhail, from his new book "Testament," is at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Armstrong Browning Library on the Baylor University campus.

O’Siadhail integrates biblical and theological reflection into his poetic craft. Baylor University Press published "Testament," his deeply spiritual collection of poetry rooted in the Psalms and the Gospels, this fall.