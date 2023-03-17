Dog training class

The Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start March 30. For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

This class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. There is another class also available for people interested in doing rally. Classes take place at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive at 6:30 p.m. Rally is at 7:30.

Walk to End Epilepsy

Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas will host its Walk to End Epilepsy event from 8 to 11 a.m. April 29 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event is free and is designed to help people living with epilepsy fight against the struggles that come with their diagnosis.

Proceeds will help the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas continue providing programs, such as vital clinic services, family support services, youth development programs and community education.

For more information, call 512-876-8471.

Children’s theater signups

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold signups for its summer theater program from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

To ask questions, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Medicare scam education

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class to focus on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Mammoths on the March

Waco Mammoth National Monument will have its annual Mammoths on the March celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Festivities will include a petting zoo, flower plantings, egg scramble, crafts, sandbox excavations, special exhibits, fossil identification, food trucks and more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in citizen science screen washing with park staff. The spring-themed egg scramble will take place in the overflow parking lot near the park entrance. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. for kids younger than 8 and at 10:10 a.m. for kids 8 and older. Participants should bring a basket.