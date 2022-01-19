Waco-area news briefs: Walk with a Doc program continues Thursday

Walk with a Doc
Waco Family Medicine will conduct its regular Walk with a Doc program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at its community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive.
Walk with a Doc is a national grassroots nonprofit that aims to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking programs. It is designed as a fun and safe place to walk, learn about health and meet new friends. The event is free, and all are welcome.
For more information, call Dr. Iliana Neumann at 919-548-2704.
YMCA diabetes class
The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong diabetes prevention program is designed to help people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
It will meet weekly, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The cost is $35.75 per month.
For more information, call 254-776-6612.
Square dancing quarterly
The Texas State Square and Round Dancers group will have its quarterly meeting and dance Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive.
Early rounds start at 7 p.m., and square dancing will start at 7:30. Cost to dance is $8 per person.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will start a new GriefShare session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meetings will continue each Tuesday for 13 weeks.
To preregister, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.
YMCA Kids Art Class
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have an art class for kids ages 6 to 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Registration ends Feb. 1. Cost is $15 per child. The class is designed to foster a love and appreciation for art.
For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612.
