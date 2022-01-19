Waco-area news briefs: Walk with a Doc program continues Thursday

Walk with a Doc

Waco Family Medicine will conduct its regular Walk with a Doc program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at its community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive.

Walk with a Doc is a national grassroots nonprofit that aims to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking programs. It is designed as a fun and safe place to walk, learn about health and meet new friends. The event is free, and all are welcome.

For more information, call Dr. Iliana Neumann at 919-548-2704.

YMCA diabetes class

The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong diabetes prevention program is designed to help people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.

It will meet weekly, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The cost is $35.75 per month.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Square dancing quarterly

The Texas State Square and Round Dancers group will have its quarterly meeting and dance Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive.