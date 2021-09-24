Waco-area news briefs: Walking group forming for new, expecting parents

Bellmead Burgers and Brews

The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St. The event will include music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.

Live music will start at 4, provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.

Medicare enrollment class

A free class to learn about the Medicare program is scheduled for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed for anyone interested in enrolling in the program and will include experts who can answer questions about the process and benefits.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Walking group for new parents