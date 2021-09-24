Waco-area news briefs: Walking group forming for new, expecting parents

Bellmead Burgers and Brews
The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St. The event will include music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.
Live music will start at 4, provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.
Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.
Medicare enrollment class
A free class to learn about the Medicare program is scheduled for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed for anyone interested in enrolling in the program and will include experts who can answer questions about the process and benefits.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Walking group for new parents
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host a walking group for new and expecting parents. Baby Steps is a free group for parents with children ages 0-3. Parents will have the opportunity to meet other parents and speak with local experts about parenting and health topics including breastfeeding and finding a birth or postpartum doula.
Baby Steps will meet from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday in Cameron Park at Pecan Bottoms and continues weekly through Nov. 2.
To register or for more information, email healthei2@wacotx.gov or call 254-750-5431.
Voter registration drive
McLennan County Republican Women and the McLennan County Republican Party will have a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the party headquarters, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 254-772-6955.
