Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales at Oakwood Cemetery

Walking Tales at Oakwood
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Walking Tales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Interpreters, many in period dress, stationed throughout the cemetery will give voice to many renowned, legendary and infamous personalities laid to rest there.
The event is free. For more information, call 254-717-1763.
Tonkawa Falls festival
The Crawford Community Historical Society will host activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tonkawa Falls Park, focused on petroglyphs in the park that have been documented, mapped and researched by various Texas and national historical groups.
The celebration is to educate the public on the petrolglyphs and provide fun-filled family activities.
Free activities begin at 11 a.m. and include oldies music, horseshoes, croquet, a silent auction and children's activities.
The Crawford Community Historical Society is sponsoring a team volleyball tournament with a $5 entry fee. Various food and baked goods will be for sale all day. Also, for a $20 sitting fee, professional photography by the falls will be available.
For more information, email crawfordhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Art guild demonstration
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration with Melanie Stokes at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
For more information, call 254-722-9928.
Shots for Souls drive
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with area African American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a Shots for Souls COVID-19 vaccination drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the health district building, 225 W. Waco Drive.
First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP. Registration can be done at www.covidwaco.com or 254-750-5460.
McGregor fall festival
The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor, will host a free fall family festival starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
There will be a coffee bar, crafts for adults and kids, and vendors for shopping.
For more information, call Alicia Sanchez at 254-709-4190.
