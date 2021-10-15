Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales at Oakwood Cemetery

Walking Tales at Oakwood

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Walking Tales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.

Interpreters, many in period dress, stationed throughout the cemetery will give voice to many renowned, legendary and infamous personalities laid to rest there.

The event is free. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Tonkawa Falls festival

The Crawford Community Historical Society will host activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tonkawa Falls Park, focused on petroglyphs in the park that have been documented, mapped and researched by various Texas and national historical groups.

The celebration is to educate the public on the petrolglyphs and provide fun-filled family activities.

Free activities begin at 11 a.m. and include oldies music, horseshoes, croquet, a silent auction and children's activities.