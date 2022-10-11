Waco-area news briefs:Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery

‘Gilded Age of Waco’

Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.

The event is free, and coffee will be served. For more information about the event, call the Mayborn Museum at 254-710-1110, ext. 2 or email Lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.

Walking Tales set for Saturday

Walking Tales will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.

The event is free and sponsored by the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild. Interpreters stationed throughout the cemetery will share stories about the life and times of the people buried there.

For more information, email events@hotstorytellingguild.org.

Dog training classes begin

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club will start Thursday. It is the last class until January. For more information, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157. Participants should bring proof of current vaccinations. The classes teach manners and control for daily living.

Parkinson's Support Group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Kathryn Howerton, representing Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, will give a presentation on Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information, call 254-716-4402.

NE Riverside group meets

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The meeting is open to the public.

Tip Off Luncheon Oct. 25

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition to a preview from Baylor University and McLennan Community College men's and women's basketball coaches, there will a keynote presentation from new Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark.

For tickets, go to https://ecs.page.link/kk7tR or call the chamber office at 254-757-5600.