Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery

Children's Garden Fair
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 13th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.
All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Genealogical Lock-In
The public is invited to the 20th Genealogical Lock-In from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The event is free and may be attended in-person or virtually. Nationally known speakers will be presenting. Registration is required by calling 254-750-5945.
Walking Tales at Oakwood
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Walking Tales - Bringing Historic Stories to Life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Interpreters, many in period dress, stationed throughout the cemetery will give voice to many renowned, legendary and infamous personalities laid to rest there.
The event is free. For more information, call 254-717-1763.
Falls County Courthouse tours
A special rededication ceremony for the Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St. in Marlin, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
A brief ceremony will take place in the 82nd District Court courtroom, followed by tours of the renovation project.
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9:30. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one younger than 21 will be permitted to enter.
