Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery

Children's Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 13th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.

All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Genealogical Lock-In

The public is invited to the 20th Genealogical Lock-In from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The event is free and may be attended in-person or virtually. Nationally known speakers will be presenting. Registration is required by calling 254-750-5945.

Walking Tales at Oakwood

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Walking Tales - Bringing Historic Stories to Life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.

Interpreters, many in period dress, stationed throughout the cemetery will give voice to many renowned, legendary and infamous personalities laid to rest there.

The event is free. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Falls County Courthouse tours