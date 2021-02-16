Waco-area news briefs: Warming stations announced; hospital food needs met

Warming stations

Numerous warming stations are open this week around the Waco area for temporary shelter from the cold. Check with individual institutions for details and hours.

The city of Waco is listing warming stations at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, entering from 2900 W. Waco Drive.

Others include Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340 in Bellmead; Robinson Elementary School, 151 Peplow Drive; Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road; St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 504 W. Spruce St. in West; and First Baptist Church of Lorena, 308 Center St., for elderly and at-risk residents.

Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, offers a warming center and asks residents to call 254-652-1491 to reserve space. The Salvation Army provides a warming station at its community kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. For more information, call 733-0474. Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.

Wednesday trash suspended