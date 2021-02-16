Waco-area news briefs: Warming stations announced; hospital in need of food

Warming stations
Numerous warming stations are open this week around the Waco area for temporary shelter from the cold. Check with individual institutions for details and hours.
The city of Waco is listing warming stations at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; and St. Alban's Episcopal Church, entering from 2900 W. Waco Drive.
Others include Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340 in Bellmead; Robinson Elementary School, 151 Peplow Drive; Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road; St. Mary's Catholic School gym, 504 W. Spruce St. in West; and First Baptist Church of Lorena, 308 Center St., for elderly and at-risk residents.
Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, offers a warming center and asks residents to call 254-652-1491 to reserve space.
The Salvation Army provides a warming station at its community kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. For more information, call 733-0474. Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.
Wednesday trash suspended
Because of the weather, the city of Waco has suspended residential and commercial trash collection for Wednesday. A makeup day has not been announced.
The landfill will remain open. For more information, call 299-2612.
Meals needed for hospital workers
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is asking for donations to help feed staff housed at the hospital to ensure adequate staffing during the winter emergency. Delivery trucks are delayed at a time when an additional 250 meals a day will be needed.
Restaurants and community partners that have surplus food this week that might otherwise go to waste are urged to contribute. Items sought include pre-packed or prepared meals; bottled water or drinks; and packaged snacks such as granola bars or peanut butter crackers.
Items can be delivered to the back emergency room entrance, or community volunteers can pick them up. For more information call the house supervisor at 254-202-1170.
Ash Wednesday services
St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will cancel Ash Wednesday services originally scheduled for Wednesday.
Treat them as a four-way stop
City leaders are asking motorists who have to get out to treat traffic signals without power as four-way stop signs.
