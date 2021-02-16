Waco-area news briefs: Warming stations announced; hospital in need of food

The landfill will remain open. For more information, call 299-2612.

Meals needed for hospital workers

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is asking for donations to help feed staff housed at the hospital to ensure adequate staffing during the winter emergency. Delivery trucks are delayed at a time when an additional 250 meals a day will be needed.

Restaurants and community partners that have surplus food this week that might otherwise go to waste are urged to contribute. Items sought include pre-packed or prepared meals; bottled water or drinks; and packaged snacks such as granola bars or peanut butter crackers.

Items can be delivered to the back emergency room entrance, or community volunteers can pick them up. For more information call the house supervisor at 254-202-1170.

Ash Wednesday services

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will cancel Ash Wednesday services originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Treat them as a four-way stop

City leaders are asking motorists who have to get out to treat traffic signals without power as four-way stop signs.

