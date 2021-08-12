Waco-area news briefs: Wash 'N Roll set for Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parent or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:
Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Family Fest, University High School, 3201 S. New Road, and Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Missionary Church, 901 Colcord Ave.
Wash ‘N Roll Saturday
The 2021 Raising Wheels Wash ‘N Roll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope and Believe Pediatric Therapy, 4900 Sanger Ave.
It is a free community event where wheelchairs get washed, parents get pampered and Central Texas children roll out in style.
The event will also feature food trucks, therapy dogs, face painting and photo booth.
Register through eventbrite.com.
West Fair and Rodeo
The West Fair and Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the West Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $10, $5 for ages 6-12. Military members get in free with ID. A parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Member Karon Wheeless will present a program on the basics of brush lettering.
