Waco-area news briefs: Watercolor Society meets Wednesday
Waco-area news briefs: Watercolor Society meets Wednesday

Watercolor Society meets Wednesday

The Central Texas Watercolor Society meets Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.

Sharon Serrago, Richardson artist, will present an abstract watercolor demonstration. For membership information, email jvtexas66@gmail.com.

Matter of Balance class forming

Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas is beginning a new fall prevention class, "A Matter of Balance" on July 15. The class meets from 10 a.m. until noon at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive for eight weeks. It is free.

The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. This free workshop emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. It also teaches exercises that increase muscle strength, flexibility, and balance.

Call 254-292-1857 for more information.

Alzheimer's Association fundraiser

The Alzheimer’s Association of Waco is sponsoring a hot dog fundraiser Friday, July 16, Living Springs Village Memory Care, 8601 Old McGregor Road.

Serving times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food plates are $5.

Faith Walk barbecue dinner

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, hosts a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.

Plates cost $10. Call 254-235-1595 with pre-orders.

Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

For more information call 254-717-1176.

