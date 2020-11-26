Waco-area news briefs: Weather postpones Homestead festival

Homestead Fair postponed

Homestead Fair Fall Festival has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather this weekend.

The event now will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.

Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend, with children 16 and younger admitted free.

The shops of Homestead Craft Village, Homestead Cafe and the Market Shops will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All tickets for the original fair dates will be honored for the new dates. For a refund, email info@homesteadfair.com for a refund.

No COVID-19 updates until Monday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will not be updating the McLennan County COVID-19 dashboard or sending out a daily press release with updated numbers Thursday through Sunday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health District staff will still be receiving reports and monitoring the daily new case count. Health District staff will refer positive cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contact tracing.