Waco-area news briefs: Weather postpones Homestead festival

Homestead Fair postponed
Homestead Fair Fall Festival has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather this weekend.
The event now will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend, with children 16 and younger admitted free.
The shops of Homestead Craft Village, Homestead Cafe and the Market Shops will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All tickets for the original fair dates will be honored for the new dates. For a refund, email info@homesteadfair.com for a refund.
No COVID-19 updates until Monday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will not be updating the McLennan County COVID-19 dashboard or sending out a daily press release with updated numbers Thursday through Sunday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health District staff will still be receiving reports and monitoring the daily new case count. Health District staff will refer positive cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contact tracing.
Updates published Monday afternoon will include information received over the holiday weekend.
Historic Waco Foundation selling pecans
The Historic Waco Foundation is having a pecan sale to benefit its McCulloch House Museum.
Pecans cost $12 per pound and will be available at 810 S. Fourth St. through next month.
For more information, call 644-6910.
Lions Club selling pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having its annual pecan sale over the next several weeks. Pecans will be available for $10 for a 1-pound bag, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Waco Lions Park.
Proceeds from the sale will go to support the club’s public service activities, programs and projects.
For more information, call 776-53411.
Collin Street fruitcakes available
The Waco Methodist Men's group is selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
For delivery, text 292-8848. All proceeds support local charities.
