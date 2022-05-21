Waco-area news briefs: West Cruzziers car show Saturday in West

West Cruzziers car show

West Cruzziers will present its annual car show at 7 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 4819, 615 S. Reagan St. in West.

The show registration fee is $25 and admission is free. The VFW will serve all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. for $10. All proceeds go to St Mary's Catholic School and Post 4819.

For more information, call 254-405-2962.

Master Gardeners luncheon

Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, will present the program "Texas Tough Plants" at noon Wednesday, May 25, at the monthly Lunch with the Masters meeting with McLennan County Master Gardeners.

The environmentally-friendly program highlights garden-worthy plants that thrive in the harsh, long summer conditions of North Central Texas, particularly in heat and drought.

The meeting will be held at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Archiving family history

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host Dr. Monte Monroe, Texas historian and archivist for the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University, at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Monroe will discuss the importance of archives and how to preserve one's own family history. The program is free.

For more information, call the library at 254-745-6018.

Trib closed for holiday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The Monday edition will be online only; no print edition will be distributed.

To activate an online subscription, go to wacotrib.com/activate or call 254-757-6916.

