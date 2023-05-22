Sunset Memorial Ceremony

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

The group will render military honors to the 83 Waco-area soldiers who were killed in action in Vietnam and who are listed on the memorial. Members of the community are also encouraged to honor by name any military members who have passed on.

For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.

Texas German Society

The local chapter of the Texas German Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Speaker Diane Hartman will share relics and stories about her German ancestors.

For more information, call 254-772-7257.

Blood pressure program

Greater Waco YMCA is sponsoring a blood pressure self-monitoring program that will start Tuesday and continue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776- 6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Shakespeare in the Park

The Wild Imaginings theater company will present “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. June 1-4 at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, next to the Waco Suspension Bridge downtown.

The Shakespeare in the Park production will stage the classic play as a modern-day feminist story set in the halls of a local sorority house, rather than ancient Rome. The group’s goal is to make the classic work relatable to contemporary audiences.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor performance.

Free food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 26 at 2625 South 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Waco Art Center opening

Waco Art Center, 701 S. Eighth St., is hosting the an opening reception for the exhibit "Of Warm Impermanence" Friday from 6 to 8 p.m..

The exhibit is by Vy Ngo & Ty Nathan Clark.

The opening is free and open to the public.

Storytelling Guild meets

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. May 27 at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcomed.

Call 254-717-1763 for more information.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday. The college will reopen Tuesday.

Current students may continue to register for Summer I, Summer II and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.

West Cruzziers car show

Waco Cruzziers host a car show Saturday at VFW Post 4819, 715 S Reagan St. in West.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and judging begins at 10. Entry fee is $30 the day of show only.

All proceeds benefit St. Mary's Catholic School and VFW Post 4819.

Call 254-495-6775 or 254-405-2962 for more information.

Water restrictions remain

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may utilize outdoor watering on Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesday and Sunday.

No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday. Handheld watering is allowed at any time.

Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Monday, Lake Waco was 7.68 feet below normal.