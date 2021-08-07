Waco-area news briefs: West Fair and Rodeo opens Friday

Stuff the Bus for school supplies
The Salvation Army Stuff the Bus school supply drive ends Sunday in the parking lots of Waco-area Walmart stores.
Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store.
Clinics continue on weekend
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. A parents or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:
- Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.
- Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway; 2 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School cafeteria, 555 Loop 340
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m., Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 JL Davis Ave.
Baylor Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a concert called “A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News," at 6 p.m. Sunday at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd.
The concert will feature various styles of gospel music.
West Fair and Rodeo
The West Fair and Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the West Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $10, $5 for ages 6-12. Military members get in free with ID. A parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
