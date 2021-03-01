Waco-area news briefs: West KJT hosts benefit fish fry Friday

Westphalia fish and shrimp dinner

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.

Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only, with serving time starting at 3:30 p.m.

Dickson to speak at Pro-Life Waco

Pro-Life Waco meets Sunday, March 14 at St. Mary's Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Lunch is at noon and the program is from 1-2 p.m.

Guest speaker is Mark Lee Dickson of Longview, who will speak on the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement he created in 2019.

For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Next food distribution March 25

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath on March 25 from 10 a.m. until noon at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

Monetary donations to Central Texas Food Bank can be made at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

