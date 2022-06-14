 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: West Side Turn Row meeting Friday in Crawford

  • 0

YMCA fitness class

Enhance Fitness, a 16-week program created to help people with arthritis and other health needs improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility and balance, will start Wednesday at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All participants are able to do exercises either seated or standing. Cost is free to YMCA members and $75 for non-members.

To register, call 254-776-6612.

Waco NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.

MPO policy board

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. The meeting will be open to the public and the meeting room will be arranged for physical distancing of attendees.

People are also reading…

Policy Board members will consider action regarding amendments to the MPO’s public participation, travel time reliability performance targets and pursuit of a federal grant opportunity. The Policy Board will receive updates from the MPO’s Strategic Planning Work Group and Technical Advisory Committee, and from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the area.

West Side Turn Row

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will host a West Side Turn Row Meeting starting at 8 a.m. Friday off Farmview Parkway in Crawford. Officials will give updates on the growing season, insect and disease reports, and commodity markets.

Participants should RSVP by Wednesday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco considers apartment inspection program

Waco considers apartment inspection program

In Waco it is on renters to report code violations their landlords are leaving unaddressed, but that could change under a multifamily registration and inspection program the Waco City Council is considering.

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

The city of Waco’s budget staff is recommending new property tax exemptions that would shave hundreds of dollars from many homeowners’ bills, but the city council will have to work quickly to implement the change in time for this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert