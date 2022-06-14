Waco-area news briefs: West Side Turn Row meeting Friday in Crawford

YMCA fitness class

Enhance Fitness, a 16-week program created to help people with arthritis and other health needs improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility and balance, will start Wednesday at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All participants are able to do exercises either seated or standing. Cost is free to YMCA members and $75 for non-members.

To register, call 254-776-6612.

Waco NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.

MPO policy board

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. The meeting will be open to the public and the meeting room will be arranged for physical distancing of attendees.

Policy Board members will consider action regarding amendments to the MPO’s public participation, travel time reliability performance targets and pursuit of a federal grant opportunity. The Policy Board will receive updates from the MPO’s Strategic Planning Work Group and Technical Advisory Committee, and from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the area.

West Side Turn Row

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will host a West Side Turn Row Meeting starting at 8 a.m. Friday off Farmview Parkway in Crawford. Officials will give updates on the growing season, insect and disease reports, and commodity markets.

Participants should RSVP by Wednesday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.