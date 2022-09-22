Waco-area news briefs: Western Belle Farm pumpkin festival to open Saturday

Hidden Creatures at zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., and Waco Escape Rooms will have a Hidden Creatures Mystery event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the zoo.

In the family-friendly game, part scavenger hunt and part escape room, teams will work to find mythological creatures across the zoo before they go back into hiding.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12 and free for younger kids, and can be purchased at hiddencreatures.com.

Walk Out of the Darkness

Waco Walk Out of the Darkness will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The walk’s main goal is to come together as a community to raise awareness about and support mental health and suicide prevention. All donations support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which researches suicide prevention, creates and distributes education programs, advocates for public policy, and supports survivors of suicide loss.

The event will start with free registration and check in, resource tables, live music, kids activities, memory wall, luminaries and more. Opening activities will be followed by a brief ceremony and the walk.

For more information, contact Jennifer Warnick at 512-661-9335 or jenniferwafsp@gmail.com.

Pumpkin festival opens

Western Belle Farm, 7929 Heritage Parkway in Tours, will have a pumpkin festival for all ages Saturday through Nov. 6.

Cost is $13 per person, with ages 2 and under admitted free.

It will be open Friday through Sunday each week and include food options and more than 20 activities for all ages.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen classes are scheduled throughout the month of October at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Classes for ages 3-6 will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon every Friday, Oct. 7-28. Classes for ages ages 6-12 will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday, Oct. 7-28.

Registration will end Oct. 1. Cost is $75 for all four weeks.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Food handlers course

"Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands," a food handlers course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

To register, call 254-757-5180. Registration can also be done in-person the day of the course. Cost is $20 per person.