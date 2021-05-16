Waco-area news briefs: Westphalia Knights of Columbus sponsoring vet clinic

Shower for CareNet Saturday
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially size 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop for new items in the Care Net Store.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
NAACP conference Monday
Waco NAACP will present “Who Let George Zimmerman Go?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.
The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.
Theater summer camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp for children 6 to 19 years of age will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.
Food distribution set for May 27
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The organization will distribute free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. It is primarily designed as drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.
For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.