Waco-area news briefs: Westphalia Knights of Columbus sponsoring vet clinic

The camp for children 6 to 19 years of age will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”

For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Food distribution set for May 27

The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The organization will distribute free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. It is primarily designed as drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.

Westphalia vet clinic

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.

Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.

For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.