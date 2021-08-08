Waco-area news briefs: Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parents or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:
- Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.
- Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway; 2 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School cafeteria, 555 Loop 340
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m., Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 JL Davis Ave.; 6 to 8:30 p.m., Waco Civic Arts concert at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway.
West Fair and Rodeo
The West Fair and Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the West Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $10, $5 for ages 6-12. Military members get in free with ID. A parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Newcomers and Neighbors RSVP
Reservations are due Monday for an Aug. 18 Newcomers and Neighbors lunch at The Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium.
Call Nancy Sundberg at 916-718-0218 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com. Lunch costs $20.
Homespun Quilters' Guild
The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
A potluck dinner and show-and-tell presentation of current quilt projects is planned.
