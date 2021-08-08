Waco-area news briefs: Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parents or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is: