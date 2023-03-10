Solid waste pickup

The Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in city council District 1, which includes areas in East Waco and North Waco.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map is available at waco-texas.com/My-Area.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Member Cindy Boney will present a program on developing your own decorative lettering exemplar during a Waco Calligraphy Guild meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Children’s theater signups

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold signups for its summer theater program from 1 to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

To ask questions, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 254-733-2828 or by emailing staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Bereaved parents support

The Waco While We're Waiting support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Parents who have lost a child at any age are welcome.

For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

Metaphysical gathering

The third annual Holistic & Metaphysical Spring Gathering will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite T.

The gathering will feature an inclusive vendor market with space for 80 local vendors, food trucks, performances and free family fun.