Waco-area news briefs: Women in Agriculture farmers market

Healthy Families Expo Saturday
A Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, a petting zoo and bounce houses.
Mammoth Monument virtual tour
Waco Mammoth National Monument now offers an interactive virtual tour.
To provide an alternative experience for visitors, the National Park Service, with funding from the Waco Mammoth Foundation, worked with Austin 360 Photography to scan the in situ fossil remains and add interpretive tags with audio descriptions. The virtual tour aims to encourage a deeper connection to the park’s fossils.
An auto-play feature is also available for those interested in a guided virtual tour.
The tour is accessible on the Waco Mammoth National Monument website.
Farmers market opens
The National Women in Agriculture Association will open its farmers market Wednesday at the corner of Dallas Street and Elm Avenue.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.
MPO committee meeting Thursday
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will conduct a Technical Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the MPO offices on the first floor of the Dr. Mae Jackson Development Center, 401 Franklin Ave. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the MPO Technical Committee meeting will be closed to the public attending in person.
The public must register to view the meeting live. For instructions on how to register, call the MPO at 254-750-5650. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the MPO website after the meeting.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.