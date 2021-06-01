Waco-area news briefs: Women in Agriculture farmers market

The tour is accessible on the Waco Mammoth National Monument website.

Farmers market opens

The National Women in Agriculture Association will open its farmers market Wednesday at the corner of Dallas Street and Elm Avenue.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

MPO committee meeting Thursday

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will conduct a Technical Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the MPO offices on the first floor of the Dr. Mae Jackson Development Center, 401 Franklin Ave. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the MPO Technical Committee meeting will be closed to the public attending in person.

The public must register to view the meeting live. For instructions on how to register, call the MPO at 254-750-5650. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the MPO website after the meeting.

