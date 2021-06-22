Waco-area news briefs: Women in Agriculture gardening and canning class

Public health district HIV testing
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate National HIV Testing Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free rapid testing will be available, and gift cards and goodie bags will be given away while supplies last. No appointment needed. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, call 254-750-5499.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Food distribution at WISD Stadium
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Visit the food bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
Bosqueville UMC ice cream social
Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social and bingo event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the activity center of the church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from Bosqueville Cemetery.
Perry UMC hamburger sale
Perry United Methodist Church will have a hamburger drive-thru from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the fellowship hall, 193 County Road 127, south of Riesel.
Plates are $8, including dessert, until sold out.
West cleanup day Saturday
City of West cleanup day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the containers are full.
Containers will be at the city garage, 205 W. Pine St. Clean-up day is for city residents only. Proof of residency is required.
Contact the city of West for a complete list of items that will not be accepted. The list includes tires, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerants, electronics, gasoline and hazardous or biomedical waste.
Gardening and canning class
The local National Women in Agriculture Association chapter will have a garden and canning class from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave.
Registration is required. For more information, call 254-227-2488.
