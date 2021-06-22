Waco-area news briefs: Women in Agriculture gardening and canning class

Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social and bingo event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the activity center of the church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from Bosqueville Cemetery.

Perry UMC hamburger sale

Perry United Methodist Church will have a hamburger drive-thru from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the fellowship hall, 193 County Road 127, south of Riesel.

Plates are $8, including dessert, until sold out.

West cleanup day Saturday

City of West cleanup day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the containers are full.

Containers will be at the city garage, 205 W. Pine St. Clean-up day is for city residents only. Proof of residency is required.

Contact the city of West for a complete list of items that will not be accepted. The list includes tires, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerants, electronics, gasoline and hazardous or biomedical waste.

Gardening and canning class

The local National Women in Agriculture Association chapter will have a garden and canning class from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave.

Registration is required. For more information, call 254-227-2488.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.