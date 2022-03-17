Waco-area news briefs: Women of Color in Business seminar available Tuesday

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815.

For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.

Women of Color in Business

The Community Race Relations Coalition will present a Zoom webinar, Women of Color in Business, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A panel of six business owners will share their stories, joys and struggles of starting and owning a business in Waco. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/4hz8ufrr or by calling 254-717-7903.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

Westphalia shrimp, fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out, Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only.

Cabela's blood drive

Cabela’s Outpost will have a blood drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2700 Marketplace Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call David Headlee at 254-870-4300.

City of Waco blood drive

The city of Waco will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 300 Austin Ave. in the parking lot of Waco City Hall on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mike McCoy at 254-265-3841.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.