Waco-area news briefs: Women’s World Day of Prayer observance Friday

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 717-1186.

Baylor Lifelong Learning program

Stuart Smith, retired attorney and mountain climber, shares his experiences during a Friday virtual Baylor Lifelong Learning program.

The event is free, but please register online at https://www.Baylor.edu/Lifelonglearning under Events where the Zoom link and event sign-in information are provided. Sign-in will open at 9:40 a.m. with the speaker beginning at 10 a.m.

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning is a group of intellectually curious adults, age 50 and up, who gather for lectures, classes, and trips during daytime hours. Through volunteer leadership and member participation, our goal is to encourage ideas and the pursuit of learning while respecting the diversity of thought. Please email lifelonglearning@baylor.edu for information.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.