Waco-area news briefs: Women’s World Day of Prayer observance Friday

Free Medicare presentations
The Area Agency on Aging will host free Medicare presentations to answer questions and help save people money.
The next presentations will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Sessions during the same hour will follow March 9 and March 23.
Light refreshments will be served. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Attendees will receive a free package of five cotton masks.
For more information, call 292-1843.
Women’s World Day of Prayer
The 2021 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday. For Zoom credentials, visit www.baylor.edu/truett/life.
Featured speakers will include Patty Lane, director of intercultural ministries for Texas Baptists; religion professor and architect Elise Edwards; and Rebecca Poe Hays, a professor and minister’s wife. Prayers will be offered by Sheryl Gudeman, Margaret Egbe Harvey, Jennifer Hillman, Tamiko Jones, Joy Lee, Elia Sipan, and Trena Wilkerson, with Lois Ferguson and Andy Muskrat coordinating music.
For more information, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 717-1186.
Baylor Lifelong Learning program
Stuart Smith, retired attorney and mountain climber, shares his experiences during a Friday virtual Baylor Lifelong Learning program.
The event is free, but please register online at https://www.Baylor.edu/Lifelonglearning under Events where the Zoom link and event sign-in information are provided. Sign-in will open at 9:40 a.m. with the speaker beginning at 10 a.m.
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning is a group of intellectually curious adults, age 50 and up, who gather for lectures, classes, and trips during daytime hours. Through volunteer leadership and member participation, our goal is to encourage ideas and the pursuit of learning while respecting the diversity of thought. Please email lifelonglearning@baylor.edu for information.
