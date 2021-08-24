Waco-area news briefs: Woodway Wine and Food Festival set for Saturday

Waco History Hunt Saturday

Waco History Hunt, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. The event is free and marks the anniversary of the city of Waco’s incorporation.

Participants will move through Waco’s early history chronologically, learning about its founding and how the city grew in the 19th century. Starting from the farmers market anytime between 8:30 am and 10 a.m., individuals or teams can use the free Waco History app to decipher each clue to the historical locations and complete interactive missions.

For more information, call 254-710-3437 or visit wacohistory.org/waco-founding.

FNBCT blood drive

First National Bank of Central Texas will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 254-761-6072.

Southwest Woodturners symposium

A Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.