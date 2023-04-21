Spring night on the farm

World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The event marks the organization's 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event, which will showcase homegrown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small-plate style to allow guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

All proceeds will support the organization's Spring 2023 Produce Prescription Cooking Program with Waco Family Medicine. To register, go to worldhungerrelief.org.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and childwatch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Climate art show available

Waco Friends of the Climate is holding its Climate Crisis Art Exhibit through April 29 at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The show includes more than 100 pieces from artists of all ages. Awards will be announced during a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Care for Waco Carnival

The Waco Youth Council, in partnership with the city of Waco Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, will host “The Care for Waco Carnival” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

It is a free, family-friendly event including food, games, arts and crafts, yoga instruction, and face painting. Attendees will also be able to check out educational booths, which will showcase topics on composting, gardening, electric vehicles, water conservation, recycling and other sustainability matters.

Von Otto car show

Fans of the late Von Otto will host the annual Von O’Rama Car Show, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick in Riesel. The public is invited to help remember a legend in the automotive industry and admire some of the many many vehicles and other things he painted.

The car show is open to any and all types of vehicles. The burn out contest will return, as well.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four through six, and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one through six, and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up, and cost $250.

For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.

Master Gardener internships

The 2023 McLennan County Master Gardener Intern class application period will close Friday, April 28.

Applications are available at the McLennan County Agrilife office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Applications and details also are available at http://txmg.org/mclennan/.

All applications and class fees must be turned in to the Extension office by close of day on April 28 to be considered.

For more information, email vanous101@bellsouth.net.

MCC to present ‘Love/Sick’

McLennan Community College Theatre will present “Love/Sick” at 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and 2 p.m. April 30 in Room 110 of MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.

Love, romance, and heartbreak abound in playwright John Cariani’s follow-up to his widely produced “Almost, Maine.” Against the backdrop of a grocery superstore, viewers discover nine stories featuring nine couples at divergent points of courtship, passion and misery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, and free for MCC faculty, staff and students.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the MCC Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.