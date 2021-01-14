Waco-area news briefs: Wreath laying for MLK Day observance starting Friday

MLK Day wreath laying

The 34th annual wreath laying ceremony in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start Friday at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be an official program this year. Individuals may place a wreath at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Friday through Monday.

When placing a wreath on the monument, please adhere to the city of Waco social distance guidelines and health protocols. Wreaths may be removed no later than Jan. 22.

For more information, call 722-1274.

Survey seeks input on vaccination

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has created an online survey to better understand the community’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and common concerns that might affect local vaccination rates.

The survey is available at www.covidwaco.com through Jan 20.

City COVID-19 information hotline