Waco-area news briefs: Wreath laying for MLK Day observance starting Friday

MLK Day wreath laying
The 34th annual wreath laying ceremony in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start Friday at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be an official program this year. Individuals may place a wreath at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Friday through Monday.
When placing a wreath on the monument, please adhere to the city of Waco social distance guidelines and health protocols. Wreaths may be removed no later than Jan. 22.
For more information, call 722-1274.
Survey seeks input on vaccination
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has created an online survey to better understand the community’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and common concerns that might affect local vaccination rates.
The survey is available at www.covidwaco.com through Jan 20.
City COVID-19 information hotline
The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one.
MCC scholarship deadline
The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships at www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources. The scholarship application will be available until midnight Friday.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Dr Pepper paranormal tour
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., is offering a Paranormal Tour at the Dr Pepper Museum from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Jan. 23.
Cost is $30 per person. Limit is 10 people per tour.
The museum's paranormal investigators will lead participants through both buildings, including the otherwise off-limits basement.
For more information, call 757-1024, ext. 150.
