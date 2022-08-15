Waco-area news briefs: YMCA, city offer after-school programs beginning next week

YMCA after-school programs

Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule.

Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Youth football registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation youth flag football, which kicks off Sept. 17. The program for children ages 5 to 14 will emphasize sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Registration is $50 per player through Aug. 26, then $60 per player Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. Forms are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children ages 5 to 13 starting Aug. 22.

The monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities. Space is limited.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Waco Rotary Club

Dave Aranda, head coach of the Baylor Bears, will preview the upcoming football season at the biweekly Waco Rotary Club meeting, held noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Please RSVP to wacorotary@gmail.com.