Waco-area news briefs: YMCA diabetes prevention class begins Jan. 24

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show takes place at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd., on Jan. 11-12.

The free two-day show will host exhibitors showcasing their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12.

Admission is free.

Special needs art class

Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.

Cost is $15 and registration ends Saturday.

For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Church Under the Bridge

Church Under the Bridge will join in worship with Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church will not meet at Magnolia Market as normal.

