Waco-area news briefs: YMCA diabetes prevention class begins Jan. 24

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show takes place at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd., on Jan. 11-12.
The free two-day show will host exhibitors showcasing their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12.
Admission is free.
Special needs art class
Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.
Cost is $15 and registration ends Saturday.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Church Under the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge will join in worship with Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church will not meet at Magnolia Market as normal.
Legal clinic tentative
Greater Waco Legal Services hosts its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic on Jan. 10.
Details are not yet confirmed pending the rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County. Call 254–733–2828 to make an appointment. As the date approaches, times and locations will be finalized.
YMCA diabetes program
The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help those with prediabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
It meets weekly on Mondays beginning Jan. 24 at 5:30 pm at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The cost is $35.75 per month for the duration of the program. Financial assistance is available.
Call 254-776-6612 for more information.