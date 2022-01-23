Waco-area news briefs: YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program starting

The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will start a yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It is designed to help people with prediabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
Meetings will continue weekly. The cost is $35.75 per month for the duration of the program. Financial assistance is available.
For more information, call 254-776-6612.
GriefShare delayed a week
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, is delaying the start of its upcoming GriefShare session to Feb. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 13 weeks.
To preregister, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.
Convention Center 50th
The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old this year.
A come-and-go reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the center's Brazos Ballroom. Remarks and a retrospective of the center’s history will take place at 4 p.m. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.
Step Up & Scale Down
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on USDA 2010 Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan, with a session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
This program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in.
Cost for the 12-week program is $25.
To register for the class or for more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.