Waco-area news briefs: YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program starting

The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will start a yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It is designed to help people with prediabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.

Meetings will continue weekly. The cost is $35.75 per month for the duration of the program. Financial assistance is available.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

GriefShare delayed a week

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, is delaying the start of its upcoming GriefShare session to Feb. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 13 weeks.

To preregister, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.

Convention Center 50th

The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old this year.