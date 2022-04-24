Waco-area news briefs: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature mini cooking and art classes for the kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more.

For more information about the free event, call 254-776-6612.

Waco gem, mineral show

Waco Gem And Mineral Club will have its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17.

For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Music for Memory benefit

Music for Memory, a benefit concert in support of the Alzheimer's Association, will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Roxy Grove Hall, part of Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. at Baylor University.

Voluntary donations from the free event featuring Baylor student musicians will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, call 318-548-6992.

Dog training classes

The Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for a dog training class focused on teaching manners and control for everyday living.

For more information or to register, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157.

'Boots on the Brazos' May 14

"Boots on the Brazos," a fundraising event supporting The Arc of McLennan County, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. May 14 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and live music and dancing with Weldon Henson and Band.

Tickets cost $110. Attire is casual or western. For more information, call 254-756-7491 or go to www.WacoArc.org.

