Waco-area news briefs: YMCA kids art class registration deadline approaching

Democratic candidates speak
Candidates in the March 1 Democratic primary for statewide and local offices will speak and meet with voters at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.
Doors open at 5:30. Masks are required. For more information, call the McLennan County Democratic Party office at 254-301-7648.
Free income tax help
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including e-filing.
Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, contact Dan Puhl, accounting instructor and program coordinator at Tarleton-Waco, at 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.
Assistance also will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19.
Adult softball league
Registration is underway for the city of Waco adult spring softball league at Riverbend Ballpark. The deadline to register is Feb. 11, and the league will start play Feb. 28.
Details and registration forms are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco or by calling 254-750-5875.
YMCA kids art class
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have an art class for kids age 6-12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Registration ends Feb. 1. Cost is $15 per child.
The class is designed to foster a love and appreciation for art.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.