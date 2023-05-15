YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, is hosting a series of summer camps for kids ages 8-12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for non-members. Camp time is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding

Participants in the coding classes must provide their own laptop.

Call 254-753-5437 for more information.

School enrollment

Families of students registered for 2023-24 in Waco Independent School District’s Transformation Waco schools will get free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. May 23 at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.

To register new or returning students, go to wacoisd.org/register.

All registering students must bring a parent's or guardian’s drivers license and student immunization record. New students also must also bring birth certificate, Social Security card, and proof of address, which could include a lease or utility bill.

In-person registration will be available on the following dates:

Alta Vista, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday

G.W. Carver-Indian Spring, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Brook Avenue, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fan donation drive

The Salvation Army and TXU Energy are asking for at least 100 new box fans to be donated during their fan drive’s kickoff from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive. The drive will continue through May, and fans will be distributed to people in need as summer temperatures arrive soon.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Lunch with the Masters

“Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography” will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Bruceville-Eddy festival

The city of Bruceville-Eddy will hold its annual Spring Fest with events Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Events will kick off with an exhibition softball game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Duty Field, 248 Hungry Hill Road.

There will be a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall starting at 4 p.m., including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children’s area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest.

For more information, call 254-859-5700.

Vines and Wines program

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program on May 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. at Valley Mills Vineyards, located at 1686 FM 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and consists of a $35 registration fee.

RSVP before May 19 by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Compassionate Friends

Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold its monthly group support meeting for those who have lost a child at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The meeting is open to parents, grandparents, and siblings.

NARFE meets Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets Thursday at noon in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.