Waco-area news briefs: YMCA to offer coding class for kids

Kitchen volunteers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7.

To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

To schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events, call 254-750-1620.

YMCA coding class

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will start a coding class Jan. 7 as part of its science, technology, engineering, arts and math program.

The class will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in January. It is open to ages 8-15.

Cost is $100 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Registration ends Monday.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Citizens Police Academy

The Waco Police Department is accepting applications through Jan. 20 for its 2023 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is free, and participants will meet between 6 and 8 p.m. over 12 weeks starting Jan. 26.

Class topics include police recruiting, traffic stops, SWAT, police negotiations, K-9, crime scene, crime prevention, dispatch, active shooter, drug awareness, family violence, crimes against children and more. Instruction consist of lectures. Applicants are subject to a criminal background investigation before being accepted into the academy.

Graduates are eligible to join the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. The goal of the association is an ongoing learning and helping process. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/police or email candiceo@wacotx.gov.

Kids in the Kitchen

Saturday is the deadline to register for next month’s Kids in the Kitchen class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class, for ages 3-12, will meet every Friday next month, and will focus on Indian cuisine.

Cost is $75 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.