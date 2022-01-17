Waco-area news briefs: YMCA's yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program starts Monday

City council filing opens

The general election for the City of Waco mayor, council members for Districts I and III; and a special election to serve an unexpired term for council member District II, will be held on Saturday, May 7. The first day to file for a place on the City of Waco ballot is Wednesday.

Applications are filed at the city secretary’s office Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the city secretary is scheduling appointments for in person services. Call 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment.

NARFE meets Thursday

National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The agenda includes discussion on the current bills before Congress. All federal employees and retirees are welcome.

YMCA diabetes class

The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.