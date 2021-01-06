Waco-area news briefs: Young Marines host registration session Saturday

Young Marines registration sessions
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, interested in joining the program. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at 3310 N. 15-A St.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Crisis counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Pro-Life Waco to meet Sunday
Pro-Life Waco will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian lunch will be served, with no buffet line, during the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free.
The program following the meal will highlight outreach for 2021: a Roe Day signature ad on Jan. 22, 40 Days for Life beginning Feb. 17, sidewalk counseling and more. For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Hewitt Citizens Police Academy
The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its 2021 Citizens Police Academy.
The academy is free, and participants will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 16. Participants will learn the behind-the-scenes workings of a 911 call, and the day-to-day happenings of the police department.
Apply at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all orders will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
