Waco-area news briefs: Young Marines host registration session Saturday

Young Marines registration sessions

The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, interested in joining the program. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at 3310 N. 15-A St.

For more information, call 405-0649.

Crisis counseling hotline available

The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.

Pro-Life Waco to meet Sunday

Pro-Life Waco will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian lunch will be served, with no buffet line, during the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free.