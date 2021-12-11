 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus Christmas singalong concert Monday
Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus Christmas singalong concert Monday

Waco’s best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.

Santa in Sanger Heights

The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will have a Santa in Sanger Heights event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Sanger Heights neighbors can enjoy pictures with Santa, as well as waffles served by Mayor Dillon Meek and District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer. Coffee, cider and Christmas crafts for kids will all be available.

The event is free, and donations will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $1. The Good Neighbor House has a limited capacity of 25 so it is recommended that interested people RSVP at www.sangerheights.org/events/santa.

For more information, call 254-498-1378.

Christmas organ concert

The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a free Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.

Organists from Waco and Temple will be presenting.

Youth Chorus singalong

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will have a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.

Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Seating is limited and masks are required.

For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.

State of the Nation lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the Nation lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will speak.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

