Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus Christmas singalong concert Monday

Waco’s best tamales contest
The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.
Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.
Santa in Sanger Heights
The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will have a Santa in Sanger Heights event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
Sanger Heights neighbors can enjoy pictures with Santa, as well as waffles served by Mayor Dillon Meek and District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer. Coffee, cider and Christmas crafts for kids will all be available.
The event is free, and donations will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $1. The Good Neighbor House has a limited capacity of 25 so it is recommended that interested people RSVP at www.sangerheights.org/events/santa.
For more information, call 254-498-1378.
Christmas organ concert
The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a free Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Organists from Waco and Temple will be presenting.
Youth Chorus singalong
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will have a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.
Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.
State of the Nation lunch
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the Nation lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will speak.
