Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus Christmas singalong concert Monday

Waco’s best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.

Santa in Sanger Heights

The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will have a Santa in Sanger Heights event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Sanger Heights neighbors can enjoy pictures with Santa, as well as waffles served by Mayor Dillon Meek and District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer. Coffee, cider and Christmas crafts for kids will all be available.

The event is free, and donations will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $1. The Good Neighbor House has a limited capacity of 25 so it is recommended that interested people RSVP at www.sangerheights.org/events/santa.

For more information, call 254-498-1378.

Christmas organ concert