Splash pad reopening

The city of Bellmead will have a celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday for the reopening of the splash pad in Brame Park, 1100 Oak Grove Drive.

Residents are encouraged to bring their kids and grab a hot dog while they play in the water, a slide and bounce house.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas is accepting audition appointments for singers in grades 3-12.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an audition. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

Tornado walk rescheduled

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. June 3 at the Waco Tornado Memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. The event was rescheduled from May 13 because of inclement weather.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.

Food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Art Center Waco reception

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will hold an opening reception for the exhibit “Of Warm Impermanence” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The exhibit is by Vy Ngo and Ty Nathan Clark.

The opening is free and open to the public.

Sunset Memorial Observation

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

The group will render military honors to the 83 Waco-area soldiers who were killed in action in Vietnam and who are listed on the memorial. Members of the community are also encouraged to honor by name any military members who have passed on.

For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.

Cruzziers car show

Waco Cruzziers will hold a car show Saturday at VFW Post 4819, 715 S. Reagan St. in West.

Registration will start at 7 a.m., and judging will start at 10. Entry fee is $30 the day of show only.

All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and VFW Post 4819.

For more information, call 254-495-6775 or 254-405-2962.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Alzheimer’s caregivers

A conference to help caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s care for themselves will run from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 at the Venue at First Woodway, 110 Richie Road.

Lunch will be provided by Heartis Senior Living and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 254-232-4449 or 800-272-3900.

YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids age 8 to 12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camps will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding.

Participants in the coding classes must prove their own laptop.

For more information, call 254-753-5437.

Ranger BBQ Cookoff

As part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, a Texas Ranger BBQ Cookoff will be held June 1-2 at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard. Up to 150 entrants from across the state will compete. The event is free for the general public to attend.

For registration information, go to http://www.texasranger2023.org/bbq/.