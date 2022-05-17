Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions to open Thursday

Medicare education class

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Fashion with a Passion

Fashion with a Passion, a style show and lunch benefiting Mission Waco's creative arts program, will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Tickets cost $50. For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Waco NARFE

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the West Waco Library Meeting Room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Agenda will include attending the association's national conference and hosting the Texas conference. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.

Youth Chorus auditions

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season Thursday through May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership.

Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Adopt-A-Palooza Friday

The Humane Society of Central Texas will celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Friday with an Adopt-A-Palooza event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the shelter, 2032 Circle Road.

Sunset Memorial May 27

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. May 27 at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

For more information, call 254-715-6560.

