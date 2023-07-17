Rose Society to meet

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCullouch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Elizabeth DeMaria will discuss her gardens, perennials and soil preparation.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for the 2023-24 season are being scheduled for July 24 through Aug. 2 for singers in grades 3-12. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Sew an emoji pillow

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a sewing class at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 for kids age 5-15. Participants will learn to sew their own emoji pillow.

Registration ends Aug. 7. Cost is $30 for YMCA members, $45 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Singing Seniors registration

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 outside the sanctuary at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The first fall rehearsal will follow at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

Membership is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmart stores on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

NARFE to meet Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend.

GriefShare session

GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief of a friend, relative or family member, will start a 13-week course Aug. 9 at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive. The weekly sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what is normal in the grief process. Materials are $20 per person. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Karen or Steve at 254-772-5630.

YMCA Lego robotics

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Lego Masters Robotics Class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The class is for ages 8 to 15 and costs $20 for YMCA members, $30 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants will use Legos, axles, pulleys and motors to create robots.

For more information email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Master Gardener lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Laynie Miller will present on the topic of armchair gardening. She will show a tour of beautiful gardens within easy driving distance of Waco.

The session is free, and participants should bring a lunch. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.