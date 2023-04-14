Rotary to host West mayor

West Mayor Tommy Muska will speak about the 10th anniversary of the West fertilizer explosion during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is free but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Holocaust Remembrance

Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will mark Holocaust Remembrance Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center at Baylor University.

The event will feature survivor stories of Linda and Morris I. Penn and Riva Kremer. Hy Penn will weave a tale of survival and hope in the Holocaust journey of his parents, Linda and Morris I. Penn, and maternal grandmother, Riva Kremer, from eastern Europe to Houston. Linda and her mother, Riva, survived nine camps including Treblinka, Majdanek, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Bergen-Belsen and Theresienstadt. Morris was hidden by Christian farmers near his home of Vilkaviskis, Lithuania.

Hy Penn is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. He is a recently retired pediatrician. He was a docent at Holocaust Museum Houston for over 13 years. He is the past president of Temple Beth Torah in Humble.

Waco area Aggie Muster

The Greater Waco A&M Aggie Muster will start with registration at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the event at 6 p.m. April 21 at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $25. RSVP by Monday to Korijmiller3@gmail.com.

MCC registration rally

McLennan Community College will host a registration rally for summer and fall classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside the Student Services Center.

The free daily event will include activities, giveaways, free food, and help for new and current students registering for the Summer Minimester, Summer I, Summer II, and fall semesters.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Storytimes on money

Waco libraries will be celebrating National Money Smart Week with themed storytimes for children ages 3-6 starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday next week, and one more Friday evening.

Monday — All About Numbers, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesday — Funny Money, South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Wednesday — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Thursday — Goin’ Shoppin’ Toddler Time, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Youth Council hike

Waco Youth Council will have a free hike through Cameron Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike is open to anyone 12 and older. Advance registration is required at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

‘Porch Tales’ April 22

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have a “Porch Tales” event from 2 to 4 p.m. April 22 at 2301 Colcord Ave.

The free event will feature an open mic for storytellers, food and fun for all ages.

For more information, email vivian.rutherford@thestorylady.org.

Food safety course

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and May 8 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Participants must attend both dates to take the exam.

Cost is $125.

To reserve a space, call 254-757-5180. Deadline to register is Friday.

Health fair Sunday

Church Under the Bridge will host its semiannual health fair from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday under the Interstate 35 between Fourth and Fifth streets. The Baylor University Department of Public Health and other local organizations will provide a variety of services without cost.

For more information, call Jimmy Dorrell at 254-235-7818.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The third annual Bellmead Family Dog Day will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1100 Hogan Lane.

The event is a pet friendly day in the park with free microchipping available, a discounted vaccine clinic, food, vendors, corn hole tournament, dog show and activities for kids.

For more information, call 254-424-8455.