Waco-area news briefs: Youth Pop-Up Shop set for Saturday at Hart-Patterson complex

Let’s Walk Waco kickoff

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a Let’s Walk Waco kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Let’s Walk Waco is a free eight-week walking program hosted by the Live Well Waco Coalition. Each team of up to eight people will track how many miles they walked, and prizes, many valued at more than $200, will be awarded along the way.

For more information, go to waco-texas.com/cms-healthdepartment and click the Let’s Walk Waco link.

Robinson Family Fun Day

The city of Robinson will host a Family Fun Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 111 W. Lyndale Drive.

There will be bounce houses, lawn games, snow cones and face painting. A thank you reception will start at 1 p.m. across the street from the event, at the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department.

Non-perishable food giveaway

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will have a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Youth Pop-up Shop

A Youth Pop-Up Shop presented by the South Waco Community Center will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave.

Students 18 and under will have the opportunity to showcase their products and experience what it is like to be involved in a small business. Parents of children interested in participating can call 254-750-8650.

It is free to join, and each vendor will be provided two tables.

Master Gardeners booth

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a booth at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday.