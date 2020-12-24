Waco-area news briefs: Zoo, Ranger HOF Museum, mammoth site open Saturday

WSO Christmas Day broadcast

The Waco Symphony Orchestra can be heard on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” at 11 a.m. Friday on KXXV-TV.

The prerecorded Christmas program features four Waco Symphony Orchestra ensembles recorded at locations across the city.

To read more about the show, go to accesswaco.com.

Friday trash delayed in Hewitt

City of Hewitt offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Trash pickup normally scheduled for Friday will be delayed one day, to Saturday.

City attractions open Saturday

City of Waco offices are closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all reopen on Saturday.

Community band concert on WCCC-TV

The Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV, will air this year’s Waco Community Band Virtual Holiday Concert, “A Holiday Celebration” on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.