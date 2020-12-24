Waco-area news briefs: Zoo, Ranger museum, mammoth site open Saturday

WSO Christmas Day broadcast
The Waco Symphony Orchestra can be heard on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” at 11 a.m. Friday on KXXV-TV.
The prerecorded Christmas program features four Waco Symphony Orchestra ensembles recorded at locations across the city.
To read more about the show, go to accesswaco.com.
Friday trash delayed in Hewitt
City of Hewitt offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Trash pickup normally scheduled for Friday will be delayed one day, to Saturday.
City attractions open Saturday
City of Waco offices are closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all reopen on Saturday.
Community band concert on WCCC-TV
The Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV, will air this year’s Waco Community Band Virtual Holiday Concert, “A Holiday Celebration” on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
The concert is hosted by Bryan Fonville, the band’s president, and was recorded using social distancing and special instrument coverings. The program, titled “A Holiday Celebration,” includes a variety of holiday favorites all performed by volunteer members of the Waco Community Band. The band serves under the direction of Jon Conrad, conductor and musical director..
The band was organized in 1981 and is made up of professional and amateur musicians from throughout Central Texas and is sponsored by McLennan Community College.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Grande channel 810 and Spectrum channel 10 or on the web at www.wccc.tv . It is also available on Roku streaming by searching “city of Waco”.
Waco Landmark books on sale
Waco Landmark books are on sale. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
There are about 50 books available to be sold from the initial printing.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
