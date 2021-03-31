Waco-area news briefs: Zoo staff offering night tours of Lake Waco Wetlands

Red Cross blood drive

The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Styrofoam recycling Saturday

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side.

Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. Please avoid non-Styrofoam materials.

The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Victorious Life EasterFest

Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, will have EasterFest 2021 starting at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.